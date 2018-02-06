Community Support Network Looking To Map Services

Mapping the five protective factors in Western Nevada County. That’s the focus of the Community Support Network of Nevada County at its meeting tomorrow. The factors involve children’s and parent services and the best way to find out what more is needed. First Five Nevada County Executive Director Lindsay Dunckel will be facilitating the meeting. She explains what they are trying to do…

The five factors are social connections, knowledge of parenting and child development, concrete support in time of need, social and emotional competence of children, and parental resilience. Dunckel says attendees will be broken into five groups–each will discuss one of those factors and brainstorm ideas. Dunckel says the meeting is geared more for people in the human services field, but members of the general public are invited…

The goal is to literally come up with a map, that can be used by First Five, the county, and other funders. The meeting is from 3:30 to 5pm at the Gene Albaugh Community Room at the Madelyn Helling Library.

