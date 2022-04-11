< Back to All News

Compiling, Sorting, and Responding to Public Comment on Mine Project EIR

Posted: Apr. 11, 2022 12:21 AM PDT

The quest for Rise Gold Corporation to re-open the Idaho Maryland Mine is in its early stages, but there have been plenty of community members that are opposed to it coming to fruition.
During the public comment period on the draft environmental impact report there were hundreds of people that spoke in person as well as dozens more that submitted comments in writing against the impact of the mine. County Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe, says the official comment period ended a week ago on April 4th and all of the feedback has been handed over to the team that handles the revision process.

 

Once the data is compiled and responses developed, the consultants will create a final EIR.

 

The public will have another opportunity to weigh-in on the final EIR at both the Planning Commission and also at the Board of Supervisors meeting, if or when the plan moves on from the planning commission.

