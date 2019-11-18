Comprehensive State Wildfire Policies Ordered

Californians who lost their home insurance because of the threat of wildfires will be able to buy comprehensive state policies next year. That’s under a mandate issued by Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. Most of these homeowners must turn to the California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan, or FAIR Plan. But Teresa Dietrich, with the Nevada County Association of Realtors, says the current plan is limited and expensive…

Dietrich says the crisis has also had a major impact on the buyers’ market…

The comprehensive policies will be available, starting June first, and will cover a number of other problems, including theft, water damage, falling objects, and liability. Lara has also ordered the plan to double homeowners’ coverage limits, to three-million dollars, by April first.