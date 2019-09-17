Concert Lineup Announced For New Center

Even though they don’t know when renovations will be complete, the Center for the Arts has announced about two dozen shows that will be happening at their new venue early next year. Center Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says it will be a variety, from comedy, to new shows, to well known musical performers…

Manuel says that show is not for kids. It will be in March, Paula Poundstone will be here in February, and the Mother Hips have a January date. Arlo Guthrie with ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ and Marc Cohn, known for ‘Walking in Memphis’, will be performing on back-to-back nights in April. Both have performed at the Veterans Building before. Manuel says the new venue will seat about 500 for a concert, and will have great sound…

They’ve also booked some Christmas shows, and do expect to open in December, although they have not announced an exact date yet.

