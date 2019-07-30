< Back to All News

Conference On Aging In Grass Valley Wednesday

Posted: Jul. 30, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

The Nevada County Aging and Disability Resource Connection is hosting a community conference Wednesday with a theme of emergency preparedness. The A-D-R-C is a partnership between the Freed Center for Independent Living, the Area Agency on Aging Area 4, and a variety of other partners. Freed Executive Director Ana Acton says the conference mostly focuses on people with disabilities…

Listen to Ana Acton 1

It’s at the Gold Miners Inn. Acton says workshops include how to use public transit, how to avoid scams, and eating healthy on a budget, but also emergency issues with people from Nevada County Emergency Services and P-G-and-E. They will also recognize a hero named James, who was able to escape the Camp Fire…

Listen to Ana Acton 2

The conference runs all day. It is sold out.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha