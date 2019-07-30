Conference On Aging In Grass Valley Wednesday

The Nevada County Aging and Disability Resource Connection is hosting a community conference Wednesday with a theme of emergency preparedness. The A-D-R-C is a partnership between the Freed Center for Independent Living, the Area Agency on Aging Area 4, and a variety of other partners. Freed Executive Director Ana Acton says the conference mostly focuses on people with disabilities…

It’s at the Gold Miners Inn. Acton says workshops include how to use public transit, how to avoid scams, and eating healthy on a budget, but also emergency issues with people from Nevada County Emergency Services and P-G-and-E. They will also recognize a hero named James, who was able to escape the Camp Fire…

The conference runs all day. It is sold out.

