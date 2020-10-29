< Back to All News

Confident, but Fingers Crossed for Measure M in NC

Posted: Oct. 29, 2020 3:07 PM PDT

Nevada City is ready for the election on November 3rd, and confidence is strong regarding the passage of an extension of the current half-cent sales tax that funds street repairs and maintenance. Measure M is on the ballot to replace Measure S that would sunset in 2023. The measure will eliminate the sunset date making the tax permanent and would also extend its use to sewer and water infrastructure. City Manage Catrina Olsen says its been a positive campaign run by volunteers.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

Olsen says that the committee, made up of a number of residents as well as city staff, worked hard to get he message out and communicate with the community. Kudos were also given to council members, all of whom are actively supporting the measure.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

She also made it very clear that the campaign was not funded by the city.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

Nevada City continues to wrestle with aging infrastructure as much of the systems were built over 100 years ago and is losing effectiveness and efficiency in meeting the city’s commercial and residential needs..

