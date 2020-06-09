Confusion and Pandemic Blamed In Fire Fee Defeat

A more incremental increase of the Penn Valley fire protection assessment fee was not really possible, according to supporters. Joey Jordan, with the Protect Penn Valley Citizens Committee, says six additional firefighter/paramedics need to be hired at the same time, to allow coverage of three medical and fire calls at a time, instead of two…

Jordan says the district couldn’t trigger the first fee hike proposal in 15 years until call volume hit a certain threshhold. And that number of additional personnel was necessary for the district to continue to comply with the staffing standard. But it also necessitated a drastic increase of 216 dollars per-parcel, which was rejected by property owners last weekend. Jordan says the information campaign also began during the pandemic. So public meetings were not possible to clarify the legal language on the mail-in ballot before the scheduled vote. But meetings are now planned, as coronavirus restrictions loosen…

Jordan puts the funding gap at over one-million dollars.