< Back to All News

Confusion and Pandemic Blamed In Fire Fee Defeat

Posted: Jun. 8, 2020 5:59 PM PDT

A more incremental increase of the Penn Valley fire protection assessment fee was not really possible, according to supporters. Joey Jordan, with the Protect Penn Valley Citizens Committee, says six additional firefighter/paramedics need to be hired at the same time, to allow coverage of three medical and fire calls at a time, instead of two…

click to listen to Joey Jordan

Jordan says the district couldn’t trigger the first fee hike proposal in 15 years until call volume hit a certain threshhold. And that number of additional personnel was necessary for the district to continue to comply with the staffing standard. But it also necessitated a drastic increase of 216 dollars per-parcel, which was rejected by property owners last weekend. Jordan says the information campaign also began during the pandemic. So public meetings were not possible to clarify the legal language on the mail-in ballot before the scheduled vote. But meetings are now planned, as coronavirus restrictions loosen…

click to listen to Joey Jordan

Jordan puts the funding gap at over one-million dollars.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha