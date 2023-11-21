Congrats To Local Spelling Tournament Winners

Congratulations are going out to this year’s winners of the Spelling Tournament put on by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office. The “Spellmaster” is Teena Corker, a local retired educator and retired Associate Superintendent. She says this year 36 fifth and sixth graders participated, along with 34 seventh and eighth graders…

As always, Corker says the words can be tricky…

In the fifth and sixth grade team competition, Mount Saint Mary School earned the first place award. Hannah Byers, from Alta Sierra/Magnolia School, was the individual winner. Lyman Gilmore School finished first in the seventh and eighth grade team contest, with the individual winner being Jedi Hauser, who also won as a sixth grader a year ago. The first and second place finishers can go on to the state championship, if they choose.