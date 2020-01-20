Congress Supports Victims Against FEMA Claims

Members of Congress are not happy with government agencies that are seeking reimbursement for aid distributed to victims of major wildfire disasters. Nevada County’s Congressman, Doug LaMalfa, says that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is targeting PG and E but it could potentially extend to victims themselves. He says he and forty of his colleagues sent a letter to the US Attorney General William Barr and California Attorney General Xavier Beccera stating the reimbursement should not extend to the victims.

LaMalfa says that he belives the situation has been resolved as a result of the letter.

The issue regarding reimbursements include the 2015 Butte Fire, the 2017 Wine Country Fires, and the 2018 Camp Fire.