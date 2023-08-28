< Back to All News

Congressional Resolution Intro’d GV Veteran

Posted: Aug. 28, 2023 12:29 AM PDT

A congressional resolution has been introduced to honor Grass Valley veteran Lou Conter. He’s the last living survivor of the attack on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, in 1941, and will celebrate his 102nd birthday on September 13th. And it has bi-partisan support, including from Nevada County’s representative, Kevin Kiley. He says Conter evacuated his shipmates, who were blinded, wounded, or burned, even restraining some from jumping overboard into the burning sea…

click to listen to Congressman Kiley

And Kiley says Conter continued to serve our country for decades afterward, including in the Korean War, before retiring from the Navy in 1967…

click to listen to Congressman Kiley

Conter was also shot down twice during his time as a pilot in the Pacific Theater of World War Two. He also received special recognition in Grass Valley, in May, during Armed Services Day, where Kiley met him.

