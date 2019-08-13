Connecting Point Launches Volunteer Hub

If you would like to do some volunteer work but don’t know where to go, or if you are a non-profit in search of volunteers, there is a new place where the two of you can get together. Connecting Point has launched what they are calling a ‘volunteer hub’. Communications Manager Heather Heckler explains how it works…
If you don’t want to, or don’t have access to a website, you can just call 2-1-1, and operators there will help you. Heckler says the Area 4 Agency on Aging used to have a similar program for seniors, but it has been discontinued, so Connecting Point and Nevada County picked up the ball…
If you want to check out the website, click here.
–gf
