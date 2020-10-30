Consider Halloween Guidelines And Alternatives

Ahead of Halloween, Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says while she’s heard some neighborhoods are not handing out candy, as a way to discourage what is considered a COVID high-risk activity, she reminds those who still choose to participate about the guidelines. That includes staying within your household group and still wearing a face covering, even in a costume…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

But Wolfe says health officials recommend lower-risk celebrations at home…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Other suggestions include watching scary movies at home, with a candy scavenger hunt, or turning your place into a haunted house. And instead of having a party, since large gatherings are considered the biggest infection sources, you could join an online event for costume contests or pumpkin carving. And Wolfe says there are also still a few COVID-safe events being put on by non-profit groups.