Consolidated Fire and CHP Consider Rescue JPA

Posted: Feb. 18, 2020 12:04 AM PST

As we get closer to the busiest time of the recreation season, the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District and California Highway Patrol are looking at enhancing rescue operations. CHP Officer Brandon Allen says a Joint Powers Agreement is under consideration between the district and their Valley Division Air Operations Helicopter Unit that’s sometimes needed to help stranded hikers or water rafters….

Allen says currently district ground medics take a crash course, the day of a rescue, on going down on a lift to check on a stranded recreationist’s condition and coming back up. And that can take away precious time. The agreement would include separate and less-stressful formalized training…

The Consolidated Fire District Board of Directors will discuss the Joint Powers Agreement at their meeting on Thursday. It’s hoped the change can be implemented by spring or summer.

