Consolidated Fire Wants To Remodel Stations

Posted: Jan. 15, 2020 12:02 AM PST

After finding more efficient uses of stations no longer needed for firefighting, the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District is turning its attention to it’s four still-functioning stations. Deputy Chief Jerry Funk says Station 86, built in the early 1970’s on Banner Lava Cap Road in Nevada City, needs serious updating…

Funk says maintenance is getting more costly, with dry rot and a deteriorating roof. But one of the biggest challenges is that the original building has a base that’s too small for modern fire apparatus. Meanwhile, financing is uncertain…

The other three stations in the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District are on Golden Star and Tammy Way in Grass Valley, and on Coyote Street in Nevada City.

