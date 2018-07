A strike team from Nevada County is in the Redding area, battling the Carr Fire in Shasta County. Crews on five Nevada County Consolidated Engines left around noon yesterday, and are assisting with that blaze which has burned over three thousand acres, and is listed as 15 percent contained. Highway 299 is closed near Whiskeytown Lake, and the community of French Gulch has been evacuated. Officials say mechanical failure of a vehicle started that fire.

–gf