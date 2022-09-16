Constitution Day Festivities Return This Weekend

It’s been a Nevada City tradition since 1967 but had been halted the last two years, due to pandemic concerns and restrictions. But the Constitution Day Parade returns on Sunday. It’s part of the federal observance of the adoption of the Constitution, which was on September 17th, 1787, as well as a celebration of those who’ve become U.S citizens. Former Nevada City Council member and mayor, David Parker, is the founder of the Famous Marching Presidents, always one of the highlights of the event. He says they may be the only town in the country that holds a parade…

There are also local public officials, along with marching bands, floats, antique autos, and equestrians, among other entries. Parker says all 46 presidents, including Joe Biden, will be represented. He says portrayals are respectful, but also with good humor and varying degrees of historical accuracy…

The parade starts at 2pm Sunday on Broad Street. And there are other related events. There’s the 49er Rotary Rubber Duck Race at noon. There’s also a Constitution Day concert, downtown, on Saturday, at 4:30. And Revolutionary War Days is taking place at Pioneer Park on both Saturday and Sunday.