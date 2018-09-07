Constitution Day Fun in Nevada City

One of the most fun weekends of the year in Nevada City is this Saturday and Sunday. The 52nd Annual Constitution Day weekend celebration includes a number of activities. Sean Metroka is the chairman of the event.

The highlight of the weekend is the Parade on Sunday.

Metroka says the parade takes place the week before the actual Constitution Day. The celebration was originally founded by the Nevada City Masonic Lodge and many parade entries are from the Sacramento Shriners.

Those entries are committed to another event on the real Constitution Day. The weekend also includes a Revolutionary War re-enactment at Pioneer Park both days, and a free performance of the Nevada County Concert Band in front of Friar Tucks Saturday evening…and of course, keep your eyes out for the Famous Marching Presidents.