Constitution Day Parade in Nevada City Sunday

Posted: Sep. 13, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

It’s a tradition that goes back 54 years, and is rather unique to Nevada City. The Constitution Day parade is Sunday, with other activiies surrounding it to make it a two-day celebration. Parade Chair Timothy Blagg says as far as the parade is concerned, things start at 1:30pm…

Listen to Timothy Blagg 1

Blagg says they’ve got about 30 entries in the parade this year…

Listen to Timothy Blagg 2

The event is famous for the Marching Presidents and their First Ladies In addition to the parade on Sunday, there’s Revolutionary War living history at Pioneer Park both Saturday and Sunday, a free outdoor concert by the Nevada County Concert Band at 4:30 Saturday, and the 28th annual 49er Rotary Club Gold Country Duck Race, downtown on Deer Creek Sunday afternoon. There’s also free parking and a shuttle available at the Rood Center both days from noon to 6pm.

–gf

