Constitutional Challenge Issued By L-W-V

It’s part trivia contest and part variety show. It’s also a fundraiser for the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County. It’s an event called ‘Constitutional Challenge’, and it’s the brainchild of league member Fran Cole…
Cole says ringers are also encouraged, for any group or organization that might need a little help filling out a roster. You are also invited to wear costumes, and the locally famous Marching Presidents will be there to assist…
The Constitutional Challenge is tomorrow (Friday) at 7pm at the Gold Miners Inn.
–gf
