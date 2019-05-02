Constitutional Challenge Issued By L-W-V

It’s part trivia contest and part variety show. It’s also a fundraiser for the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County. It’s an event called ‘Constitutional Challenge’, and it’s the brainchild of league member Fran Cole…

Listen to Fran Cole 1

Cole says ringers are also encouraged, for any group or organization that might need a little help filling out a roster. You are also invited to wear costumes, and the locally famous Marching Presidents will be there to assist…

Listen to Fran Cole 2

The Constitutional Challenge is tomorrow (Friday) at 7pm at the Gold Miners Inn.

–gf