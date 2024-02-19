< Back to All News

Construction Boot Camp At Sierra College

Posted: Feb. 19, 2024 12:11 AM PST

Here’s a way you can start a new career in the high-demand building trades and construction industry. It’s a tuition-free Construction Fundamentals Bootcamp that’s being offered, starting next month at the Nevada County campus of Sierra College for the first time. Instructor Louie Garcia has already been teaching it in Rocklin for several years. But plans for expanding it here had been pushed back, when the pandemic closed or restricted campus access…

Garcia says there are three classes, offered all day Tuesday through Thursday, starting March 12th and ending April 16th. The first class is an introduction to safety, including getting an OSHA card. The second class is an introduction to building trades and tools. The third class focuses on basic material handling and building. Safety equipment and tools are provided…

There are also weekly online information sessions about the bootcamp for the next three weeks. The next one is Wednesday, from 6 to 7pm. It’s in collaboration with the Nevada County Constractors Association.

