Construction of Cashin’s Field To Start In June

Construction of a long-discussed affordable housing project on Ridge Road is finally expected to begin in June. At their meeting on Tuesday, Nevada County Supervisors took the final step, approving a one and a half million dollar loan for the developers of what’s known as the Cashin’s Field Project. The 26-million dollar project features 51 mostly two and three-bedroom apartment units, to accomodate more workforce families. Housing and Community Development Director, Mike Dent told the Board it has a unique focus on the spirit of unity…
It’s also a partnership with Nevada City, as well as Grass Valley. County Supervisor Ed Scofield says the project is a good step toward addressing the chronic home shortage here…
The developers are the Regional Housing Authority and the Affordable Housing Development Corporation. The Board also accepted a one-point-three million dollar funding award from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Cashin’s Field is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.
