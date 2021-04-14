Construction of Cashin’s Field To Start In June

Construction of a long-discussed affordable housing project on Ridge Road is finally expected to begin in June. At their meeting on Tuesday, Nevada County Supervisors took the final step, approving a one and a half million dollar loan for the developers of what’s known as the Cashin’s Field Project. The 26-million dollar project features 51 mostly two and three-bedroom apartment units, to accomodate more workforce families. Housing and Community Development Director, Mike Dent told the Board it has a unique focus on the spirit of unity…

click to listen to Mike Dent

It’s also a partnership with Nevada City, as well as Grass Valley. County Supervisor Ed Scofield says the project is a good step toward addressing the chronic home shortage here…

click to listen to Supervisor Scofield

The developers are the Regional Housing Authority and the Affordable Housing Development Corporation. The Board also accepted a one-point-three million dollar funding award from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Cashin’s Field is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.