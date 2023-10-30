Construction Of New Mill St Parking Lot Underway

Construction has finally begun for the new 32-space Mill Street public parking lot, over five years since the property was originally purchased by the Grass Valley City Council. It’s about two blocks from the downtown. And while it will help make up for spaces lost from the Mill Street Plaza, City Manager Tim Kiser says overall availability has been a longtime challenge…

It will also be the city’s second paid lot. And Kiser indicates it’ll be a growing trend, especially if you want to find a prime and close space…

Kiser says the format and configuration of the new lot hasn’t been clarified yet. But it’ll be a combination of permit parking, including for local employees, and public parking through a meter or kiosk. A completion date for the project isn’t certain, especially with more rainy days ahead. Kiser says it was originally hoped that it would be ready by the holiday season, but that appears unlikely. All public parking spaces in the city will still have two-hour time limits, including on downtown streets.