Construction of new NEO Youth Center Beginning

After months of de-construction, construction is now getting underway for the new NEO Youth Center at its offices on Litton Hill in Grass Valley. And Bright Futures for Youth Executive Director Jennifer Singer says they’ve also just received another grant from the Del Webb Foundation, worth 150-thousand dollars. She says it’s the single-largest source of funding and helps them take a giant step toward reaching their capital campaign goal of half-a-million dollars…

Singer says Bright Futures has now raised 95-percent of the total funding for the Center, which is scheduled to open in September…

The building is already home to Bright Future’s three programs. That’s the Friendship Club, NEO, and SAFE. SAFE opened a Drop-in-Center last year for children and young adults experiencing homelessness. The Youth Center will be available for 11 to 25-year-old residents.