< Back to All News

Construction Picking Up For Entertainment Venue

Posted: Jan. 16, 2024 12:50 AM PST

With roof raising only about a month away, construction remains on track for In Concert Sierra’s new entertainment venue. And, appearing recently on KNCO’s On the Town, Artistic Director Ken Hardin said more work can now be done indoors without having to be exposed to the varied winter weather…

click to listen to Ken Hardin

Ken’s wife and In Concert Sierra’s Executive Director, Julie Hardin, said they’re still optimistic about opening, on Crown Point Circle, in about a year. The 42-thousand square-foot building will feature a 500-seat concert hall. The stage will be able to accomodate 90 seated singers and a 50-piece orchestra…

click to listen to Julie Hardin

The conference center will accomodate larger gatherings for a variety of businesses and non-profit organizations, or as many as 300 people. Meanwhile, Julie mentioned that fundraising is also going well. She says 13-million dollars of the total pricetag of 18-million has already been raised.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha