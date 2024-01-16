Construction Picking Up For Entertainment Venue

With roof raising only about a month away, construction remains on track for In Concert Sierra’s new entertainment venue. And, appearing recently on KNCO’s On the Town, Artistic Director Ken Hardin said more work can now be done indoors without having to be exposed to the varied winter weather…

Ken’s wife and In Concert Sierra’s Executive Director, Julie Hardin, said they’re still optimistic about opening, on Crown Point Circle, in about a year. The 42-thousand square-foot building will feature a 500-seat concert hall. The stage will be able to accomodate 90 seated singers and a 50-piece orchestra…

The conference center will accomodate larger gatherings for a variety of businesses and non-profit organizations, or as many as 300 people. Meanwhile, Julie mentioned that fundraising is also going well. She says 13-million dollars of the total pricetag of 18-million has already been raised.