Consultant RFP’s Now Accepted Courthouse Study

The process for finding a new tenant that will be needed when the Nevada County Courthouse in Nevada City closes and opens at a new site in the city limits is beginning. The county is now looking for a consultant to do an assessment of the current site and offer recommendations for its future re-use. It’s in County Supervisor Heidi Hall’s district. She says the new courthouse is scheduled to open in 2028, but the State Judicial Council hasn’t made a site selection yet. It won’t be downtown…

According to the Request for Proposals, possible community ideas for the old courthouse that have already been raised include affordable/workforce housing, a hotel, a school, a museum or gallery, with space for municipal parking, or a public park. Hall says it’s in the heart of Nevada City and, ideally, will continue to be an economic driver…

Hall says the city and county will coordinate outreach for more public input. Last year, the Judicial Council determined that it would be more expensive to build a new courthouse on the same site, due to the added cost of setting up a temporary facility while the work is done. Proposals from consultants are due by January fifth, with the Board of Supervisors making the selection.