Consumer Group Blasts PG and E Rate Hikes

Even more rate hikes are being proposed by PG and E this year. A 13-percent increase was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission in January that raised the average bill by another 34 dollars a month. And the Commission approved a more minor 5 dollar increase that may go into effect as soon as April. PG and E expects total rate hikes this year will be around 50 dollars. The company says the increases are needed to fund wildfire mitigation work. Meanwhile, the TURN consumer ratepayer group’s Executive Director, Mark Toney, is blasting the Commission for often rubber-stamping the proposals, without discussions or hearings…

In late 2022, the Public Utilities Commission determined that PG and E had successfully corrected deficiencies in its vegetation management program. But Toney says an independent monitors report found numerous instances of trimming where it wasn’t needed or not in high risk areas. The utility announced last year that it was phasing out the program and will instead rely on other options. Toney says the Commission recently approved a new prevention plan, that includes more undergrounding of lines, that fails to set spending limits…

PG and E declined an interview request. But, in a statement, they said these costs were not included in prior rate proceedings and they’ve requested them over multiple years to limit large short-term financial impacts on customers.