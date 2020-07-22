Contact Tracing Important and Confidential

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada County continues to move in an upward direction.The number of positive tests is now at 231; twenty-seven more than on Friday; seventy three of these cases are considered active with one current hospitalization. County Administrative Analyst Taylor Wolfe says that contact tracing is important to help reduce the spread. She says nurses are attempting to contact people that may have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

Wolfe says that any contact from the county is confidential.

Wolfe says that people need to be reminded that its important to continue to social distance and wear masks when in public. She says that she is impressed with how the community has been responding to the latest set of requirements from the Governor.