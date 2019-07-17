Contentious Housing Project Clears Planning

A proposed housing project that will convert almost seven acres of open land into twenty-seven residential lots made it through the Grass Valley Planning Commision Tuesday evening. However, it did not pass easily. The proposed Gilded Springs Development, off Linden Avenue between Alta Street and Main Street, has neighbors in the area concerned about its effect on groundwater and traffic. During several hours of public comment, residents on Linden Avenue shared they already experience regular flooding.

A final drainage plan will need to be created before the project goes to City Council.

The development would also have an access road to Alta Street which neighbors says is already dangerous.

The Plannning Commission added that traffic calming will need to be included before going to the council as well.

The price of the new homes will start in the high 400 thousand dollar range, making affordability also a concern with commisionsers. It was discussed that new market rate housing could potentially free up less expensive properties.

The Gilded Springs Tentative Subdivision Map was approved 4-1 by the Planning Commision.