Contest Launched For Naming Cal Trans Snowplows

Winter driving can be nerve-wracking. So Cal Trans Public Information Officer John O’Connell says they, along with the California Office of Traffic Safety, are trying to inject a little fun into the season, with their first Snowplow Naming Contest…

click to listen to John O’Connell

That’s for Districts one through 11. Nevada County is in District Three. O’Connell says they’re looking for creativity, including rhymes and plays on words. Names can even be polar opposites. They’ll go on Caltrans’ new fleet, as they clear the way for safer roads…

click to listen to John O’Connell

Each of the 11 winners will receive a 50-dollar gift card. There will also be one grand-prize winner who will receive an additional 100-dollar card. And if the grand-prize winner is a K-12 student, the student will receive a bonus 100-dollar card for his or her classroom. Entrants can be as young as five years old.The deadline is February 15th, with winners announced on March fourth. You can find an online entry link on Cal Trans’ website.