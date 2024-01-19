< Back to All News

Contest Launched For Naming Cal Trans Snowplows

Posted: Jan. 19, 2024 12:59 AM PST

Winter driving can be nerve-wracking. So Cal Trans Public Information Officer John O’Connell says they, along with the California Office of Traffic Safety, are trying to inject a little fun into the season, with their first Snowplow Naming Contest…

click to listen to John O’Connell

That’s for Districts one through 11. Nevada County is in District Three. O’Connell says they’re looking for creativity, including rhymes and plays on words. Names can even be polar opposites. They’ll go on Caltrans’ new fleet, as they clear the way for safer roads…

click to listen to John O’Connell

Each of the 11 winners will receive a 50-dollar gift card. There will also be one grand-prize winner who will receive an additional 100-dollar card. And if the grand-prize winner is a K-12 student, the student will receive a bonus 100-dollar card for his or her classroom. Entrants can be as young as five years old.The deadline is February 15th, with winners announced on March fourth. You can find an online entry link on Cal Trans’ website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha