Contracted Approved For New Nevada City Manager

Nevada City officially has a new permanent city manager. Wednesday night, the City Council approved a contract for Sean Grayson, with a starting annual salary of 155-thousand dollars. He’ll be taking over for interim manager, Joan Phillipe, on February 28th. Phillipe says, in a news release, that Grayson comes from the Southern California town of Rialto, where he has been serving as fire chief. She says this afforded him the opportunity to expand his management skills, by serving in various interim capacities, including city manager, public works director, and community services director. Grayson and his wife grew up in Nevada City.