< Back to All News

Contracted Approved For New Nevada City Manager

Posted: Jan. 27, 2022 10:34 AM PST

Nevada City officially has a new permanent city manager. Wednesday night, the City Council approved a contract for Sean Grayson, with a starting annual salary of 155-thousand dollars. He’ll be taking over for interim manager, Joan Phillipe, on February 28th. Phillipe says, in a news release, that Grayson comes from the Southern California town of Rialto, where he has been serving as fire chief. She says this afforded him the opportunity to expand his management skills, by serving in various interim capacities, including city manager, public works director, and community services director. Grayson and his wife grew up in Nevada City.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha