Contractors Association Holds New Law Training

With building codes changing all the time, the Nevada County Contractors Association is providing training sessions for licensed builders ahead of some changes in the law that are coming next year. Nevada County Director of Building Craig Griesbach says building codes are updated statewide every three years, with a lot of changes in 2020 focusing on renewable energy…

Starting next year, newly constructed houses must have solar panels, which adds to the price of a home significantly. Contractors Association Executive Director Barbara Bashall says she understands the need for some code revisions, for instance to make homes more fire safe, but with housing affordability such an issue, she says she can’t help but wonder about some of them…

There are two training sessions Wednesday, which are free for association members. There is a small charge for non-members. The Nevada County Contractors Association provides different seminars and training sessions every month.

–gf