Contractors Association Recognized for Improvement Project

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 12:13 AM PST

If you wondered what happened to the living Christmas tree that was lit in downtown Grass Valley last year, it has a happy home. The tree was planted as part of an improvement project that transformed the dirt corner in front of Maria’s Restaurant at East Main Street and Washington Street into a mini-park. Mayor Howard Levine said the property was in limbo for a number of years .

Listen to Howard Levine

The work, completed by the Nevada County Contractors Association and volunteers at the end of October, included more than just planting the tree.

Listen to Howard Levine

Until the tiny park setting went in, the space was sometimes used as illegal-overflow parking by larger 4-wheel drive vehicles.

