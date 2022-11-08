< Back to All News

Control Vampire Appliances And Reduce PGE Bill?

Posted: Nov. 8, 2022 12:52 AM PST

With PG and E bills going up drastically this year for many customers, the utility is once again offering tips for curtailing the energy appetites of so-called vampire appliances. Spokeswoman Angela Lombardi says many of us still don’t realize how much electricity that’s being used, even when they’re not being used…

Other common vampires include any device that’s programmable or has a remote control, light, or clock. Lombardi says ways of reducing the impact including buying Energy Star-certified appliances in the future…

Lombardi also says it’s unrealistic to unplug each device after use. Power strips are easily accessible and can shut off power to a variety of devices at the same time. Another way to stop vampire appliances includes making sure to unplug the chargers as soon as a device is fully charged.

