< Back to All News

Controversial Drug Suspect Arrested Again

Posted: Nov. 19, 2019 12:26 AM PST

After Grass Valley Police and the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office objected to his release by a judge back in June, a local man has been re-arrested on drug-related charges. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says it comes while Jeremy Sulley’s attorney and prosecutors continue to try and find a resolution to the case. He says Sulley’s attorney is seeking probation and drug court, while prosecutors want prison…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

That was after Sulley’s latest court appearance last Thursday. Walsh says the arrest also includes child endangerment. Charges haven’t been filed yet, but Walsh says this could reinforce prosecutors’ contention that Sulley is not an appropriate candidate for drug court…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Police say Sulley’s first arrest, while he was passed out in a car in the Pine Creek Shopping Center parking lot, led to the discovery of enough suspected drugs to intoxicate over two-thousand people. Sulley’s next court appearance is December 16th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha