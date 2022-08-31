Convicted Killer Already On Parole

It’s the maximum sentence, from a Nevada County judge, for the second of two men convicted in the brutal killing of 70-year-old Stanley Norman. And that was four years for 45-year-old Michael McCauley, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. And Assistant District Attorney Cami Lisonbee says since McCauley had already served that time during the lengthy trial process he’s already on parole…

The other defendant, 55-year-old Sean Bryant, who was convicted of murder, was sentenced, last month, to life in prison without parole. Lisonbee says it was challenging to convince the jury to render a similar verdict for McCauley…

Norman was also a Vietnam War veteran.