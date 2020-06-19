< Back to All News

Convicted Molester Gets Probation

Posted: Jun. 19, 2020 12:02 AM PDT

It’s five years probation and time served for a 22-year-old Nevada City man convicted earlier this year for a number of groping incidents that took place in Grass Valley in 2018. But prosecutors were expecting prison time for Riley Mispley and are denouncing the sentence. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says it sends a terrible message to the victims…

Walsh says nine incidents were reported, mostly in broad daylight and in populated areas. That included one where Mispley chased a 13-year-old girl, pulling her pants down and touching her. He was convicted of one felony count of committing a lewd act on a child and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and faced a possible maximum sentence of eight years in prison. He’d been in jail since November of 2018. Walsh says the reasons for the lighter sentence, from Truckee Superior Court Judge Robert Tamietti weren’t real clear…

Mispley will also have to register as a sex offender.

