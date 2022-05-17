Cook For Ukraine- Flavorful Fundraiser

This evening a group of eight local chefs are teaming up to help raise resources for Ukrainian refugees making their way to the United States and other countries around the globe. Shana Maziarz co-owner of Three Forks Brewery and Bakery says she was touched when she learned of a program urging any chefs to hold supper clubs to raise money to help those fleeing Ukraine because of the war.

Shana took the idea and ran with it locally reaching out the restaurant community to design a special eight-course dining experience featuring eastern European cuisine prepared by eight highly regarded chefs. All proceeds going to help Ukrainian refugees through UNICEF.

The eight courses include a variety of ingredients uniquely combined and presented on the plate.

Followed by an herb and green salad with a beet gelatin addition. Then the main dishes will rollout.

Of course, there will be dessert

And the meal includes a beverage of your choice from a donated wine list, or beers from Three Forks or grass Valley Breweries.

The Cook for Ukraine event is tonight only and a pre-purchased 130 dollar ticket is required.

The 5:00 PM seating is already sold out, but as of Monay afternoon, there were still 15 to 20 seats available for the 8:00PM seating.

Tickets can be purchased online though a ink on the Three Forks Brewery website.