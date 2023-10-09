Cooking and Home Fires Increase This Time Of Year

October also includes Fire Prevention Week, which is this week. As the weather usually starts getting cooler and wetter, and it gets dark earlier, more time is being spent indoors, including with family and friends. And Cal Fire reminds us that cooking is the leading cause of home fires and injuries. Public Information Officer Scott McClain says one important tip is to watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what’s on the stove or in the oven. Setting a timer is a good reminder, as people tend to drift out of the kitchen for food that takes a while to cook…

So you should also have a “kid-and-pet-free-zone” of at least three feet. And should something catch on fire, McClain says having an easily accessible extinguisher is fundamental to kitchen safety…

Also, turn pot handles toward the back of the stove, to help prevent burns. And always keep a lid nearby. If a small grease fire starts, just slide it over the pan and turn off the burner. And leave the pan covered until it’s completely cooled. For an oven fire, also turn off the heat and the door closed.