Cool Off in Nevada City Starting Next Week

School has wrapped up for Nevada County students, and the children are ready to begin summer activities. The summer heat is also back and soon a cool dip in the swimming pool at Pioneer Park in Nevada City will be a sure way to cool off. City Parks and Recreation Manager Dawn Zydonis says the pool opens for public swim Tuesday through Saturday beginning next Tuesday, June 14.

Public swim cost ranges from 2.25 for an infant, 3.25 for 1 year to 17 years, 18 to 64 is adult rate of 4.25 and seniors are 2.25. The is also a military discount on July 1 and 2. Family passes and adult and child passes are available as well.

Zydonis also says swim lessons are offered immediately following public swim hours. Various leveled courses are offered from 4:30 to 6:30, but an additional fee and pre-registration is required. There are a number of other opportunities as well.

The pool is used for training staff and other purposes during the morning, and adult opportunities will be available beginning at the end of June.

Zydonis says that private swim lessons will also be scheduled during off times.

And for those that may be looking other activities outside of the pool, science and chess camp still have space, but Lego camp is filling up.

For a complete list of summer activities access the Summer Guide on nevadacityca.gov.