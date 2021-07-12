< Back to All News

Cooling Centers Help During Weekend Heat

Posted: Jul. 12, 2021 5:53 AM PDT

It was the hottest weekend of the year in most of Northern California including Western Nevada County. In order to help accommodate those in need of relief the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services opened two cooling centers in western Nevada County, one in the Grass Valley Public Library and one in and one at the Penn Valley Library. Mystery Wallace was helping out at the cooling center in Grass Valley. She says the “extra duty” wasn’t too stressful and people started dropping in earlier on Sunday.

 

The county reported almost 30 people signed in to take advantage of the two centers Saturday.

 

A concern the Penn Valley Center would have to be relocated to the fire station because of a power outage Saturday night was alleviated when PG and E restored power at 10:30 AM Sunday.
County Public Health also took advantage of the opportunity to provide vaccines on both days.

 

The centers were available until 7:00PM both Saturday and Sunday.

 

