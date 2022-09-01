< Back to All News

Cooling Centers Open Here First Time This Year

Posted: Sep. 1, 2022 12:43 PM PDT

With an excessive heat warning in effect for portions of Nevada County this Labor Day weekend, the county is opening cooling centers for the first time this season. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the libraries in Grass Valley and Penn Valley will be the locations, Saturday through at least Tuesday. She says conditions have triggered implementation of their emergency plan…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says the libraries will be open 10am to 8pm…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

People struggling with having a roof over their heads will also find the cooling centers a welcome refuge. Wolfe says well-behaved pets on a leash are allowed and both locations are also ADA accessible. Also, library desk services will only be available during regular library hours. But you can access the Wi-Fi and look at the materials while using the space.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha