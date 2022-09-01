Cooling Centers Open Here First Time This Year

With an excessive heat warning in effect for portions of Nevada County this Labor Day weekend, the county is opening cooling centers for the first time this season. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the libraries in Grass Valley and Penn Valley will be the locations, Saturday through at least Tuesday. She says conditions have triggered implementation of their emergency plan…

Wolfe says the libraries will be open 10am to 8pm…

People struggling with having a roof over their heads will also find the cooling centers a welcome refuge. Wolfe says well-behaved pets on a leash are allowed and both locations are also ADA accessible. Also, library desk services will only be available during regular library hours. But you can access the Wi-Fi and look at the materials while using the space.