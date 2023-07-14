Cooling Centers Open This Weekend

With possible record temperatures this weekend, along with an official “Excessive Heat Warning” from the National Weather Service, cooling centers are opening for the first time this summer for Western Nevada County residents. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says they’ll be located, as usual, at the Grass Valley and Penn Valley libraries, and open from 10am to 8pm Saturday through Monday. It’s part of the county’s emergency plan…

Wolfe also says the libraries won’t be open the whole time while the cooling centers are available…

That means no library services on Sunday for Grass Valley, as usual. And the Penn Valley branch is normally closed both Saturday and Sunday. Water will also be available. Well-behaved pets on a leash are also allowed and both locations are ADA-accessible. Otherwise, typical cooling tips include staying hydrated and pacing yourself more when you’re outside. Wolfe also mentions that river flows have been dropping more and are not as cold but to make sure you take the usual precautions.