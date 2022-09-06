Cooling Centers Stay Open Another Three Days

Due to the extended Excessive Heat Warning, cooling centers will remain open at the Grass Valley and Penn Valley libraries through Friday. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says they’re open from 10am to 8pm….

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe also notes again that it’s not just how hot it gets, but how it’s not cooling off enough at night. And that means it’s been heating up even faster during the day…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

The county’s Office of Emergency Services partners with Public Health to review plans. Among their tips for minimizing extreme impacts are wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. And while drinking plenty of fluids, avoid beverages that have caffeine or alcohol.