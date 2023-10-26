< Back to All News

Cops, Coffee, and Cancer Research Thursday AM

Posted: Oct. 26, 2023 1:00 AM PDT

A chance to grab a cup of coffee, support breast cancer research, and support local law enforcement Thursday morning. Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says law enforcement agencies will be selling pink patches, key chains and challenge coins at Sierra Coffee Roasters.

 

You can also buy a bundle of six department patches for 55 dollars and save a few dollars.

 

The event runs from 8 AM to 11 AM.
The Pink Patch Project is part of the annual October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha