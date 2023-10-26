Cops, Coffee, and Cancer Research Thursday AM

A chance to grab a cup of coffee, support breast cancer research, and support local law enforcement Thursday morning. Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says law enforcement agencies will be selling pink patches, key chains and challenge coins at Sierra Coffee Roasters.

You can also buy a bundle of six department patches for 55 dollars and save a few dollars.

The event runs from 8 AM to 11 AM.

The Pink Patch Project is part of the annual October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.