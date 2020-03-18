Cornavirus Means Missed Spelling Bee and Sister Visit

The coronavirus concerns, like for many people, affects me on a personal level. I was looking forward to visiting with my two sisters in the Bay Area. One lives there, the other was flying in from Missouri. But her trip was cancelled, with the Bay Area under a “shelter in place” order. I haven’t seen her in about a year and a half. I was also getting ready for watching my 11-year-old granddaughter compete for the second straight year in a school districtwide spelling bee in Yuba County. She had just missed the cut for making the county finals last year. But that had to be cancelled, just days before the event. We can only hope that the dire predictions of widespread severe illnesses will not come to be and life can return to normal sooner than later.