Cornish Christmas and Tree Lighting This Evening

Cornish Christmas kicks off a five-week run starting the day after Thanksgiving and occurring each Friday through December 22. Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and Grass Valley Downtown Association Manager, Robin Galvin-Davies says the 55th annual event was a collaboration between the association, the chamber and the city and will highlight the recently completed Mill Street Plaza wit vendors setting up on both sides as well as along Main Street.

The tradition begins in front of Foothill Flowers at 5:50 with the welcome parade leading the way to the tree in the middle of the Plaza.

Upon arrival at the tree Grass Valley Mayor Jan Arbuckle will officially light the tree.

Immediately following, just a little farther down the Plaza, the Grass Valley Cornish Carol Choir will once again be singing the traditional carols brought to Grass Valley by the miners of Cornwall on the steps of the Union Building. The choir sings at 6 and at 7.

Following opening activities Santa will take his spot at his new location at the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center.

Grass Valley Cornish Christmas every Friday evening from 6 to 9PM.