Cornish Christmas Begins Holiday Season Run

Grass Valley’s official kickoff of the Christmas season is tonight, with the first Cornish Christmas. The event began in 1967.The executive director of the Downtown Association, Marni Marshall, says one of the most prominent and symbolic features is the Cornish Choir…

Of course, Santa Claus will be on hand, at Three Lilies Photography, with Mrs. Claus passing out candy canes on the streets. You can also roast chestnuts on the fire pit in front of Foothill Flowers and you can enjoy mulled wine at the Luchesi Winery Tasting Room, among numerous activities…

Marshall says you can also check out a number of new stores that have opened in Grass Valley in the last year. The Cornish Christmas is going on each Friday through December 21st. It also means there’ll be no parking along Mill and Main Streets between 3:30 and 9:30pm the day of the event.