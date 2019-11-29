Cornish Christmas Kicks Off Tonight with Tree Lighting

For the 52nd year, Grass Valley will celebrate its Cornish history and the holidays with its weekly Cornish Christmas street festival. Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director, Marni Marshall, says the event has many traditions including the Chornish Carol Choir which sings at 6:00 and 7:00 PM on the steps of the Old Union Building at 151 Mill Street. She says the list of traditions is growing.

Marshall sasy Santa Claus will make a dramatic entrance to Cornish Christmas just prior to the tree lighting.

Of course there will be craft and food vendors lining Mill and Main Streets. She also says the CHP will have their parade horses there for the early part of the celebration.

Marshall sasy all of the tasting rooms will be featuring mulled wine… and children can write a letter to Santa Claus and mail it at Toffenlli’s restaurant.

Cornish Christmas takes place each Friday until December 20th from 6- 9 PM.