< Back to All News

Coronavirus Call Center Set Up In Nevada County

Posted: Feb. 28, 2020 3:29 PM PST

Nevada County has provided another information source for the coronavirus. The Public Health Department has activated Connecting Point’s Call Center to answer community questions. Residents can be connected to other sources, if needed. Public Health also recently launched a new link on its website. Residents, businesses, and local agencies can also find recommendations on how they can help slow the spread of the illness and how to prepare for the possibility of local transmission.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha