Coronavirus Case Rate Up Again

Posted: Apr. 27, 2021 6:04 PM PDT

Coronavirus infection numbers are steadily improving across most of the state, but not necessarily in Nevada County. It’s now one of only 11 counties still in the Red Tier, according to the state’s weekly update, and our case rate has taken a major increase. County Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says it’s now at eight-point-seven, compared to seven-point-one a week ago…

As it stands now, the earliest Nevada County could advance to the Orange Tier would be mid-May, since you need two straight case rates below six. 40 of the 58 counties are now in the Orange Tier. Meanwhile, Kellermann says our full-vaccination rate looks good, at 34 to 35-percent, above the statewide rate of 29-percent…

Meanwhile, public comment at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting was cut off, due to a lack of mask-wearing.

